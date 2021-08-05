Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Epic Games game news

Street Fighter comes to Fortnite again

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Epic Games Street Fighter comes to Fortnite again
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite's world-conquering tie-ins continue to tumble out at pace, and it's returning to videogames for its next big one - teaming up with Street Fighter once again to bring some familiar combatants into the fray.

The American fighters Cammy and Guile are the ones joining this time around, with iconic looks and voice lines to boot, in a couple of skin variations each. Chun-Li and Ryu already came to the Island last year, so don't be against some more Street Fighter legends coming eventually.

Both Cammy and Guile are sporting their classic improbable hairstyles - Cammy's pigtails so long they'd take a lifetime to grow, and Guile's wedgetop so absurd that it almost defies description.

They're both available in their classic Street Fighter looks (meaning largely green) alongside a variant skin. For Cammy's it's a tactical vest and pants, while Guile is going to the beach for some volleyball with a towel around his neck, Top Gun style.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

We've put together a list of games that are are well worth adding to your library, with many bargains available too.

There's plenty of stuff going on in Fortnite right now, not least the live Rift Tour that's kicking off with Ariana Grande imminently, so it's a great time to drop in and see what's happening on the Island - just be sure to bring your A-game!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 5 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Street Fighter comes to Fortnite again
Street Fighter comes to Fortnite again By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·
Best internal SSD for PS5 2021: The top M.2 drives for your PlayStation 5
Best internal SSD for PS5 2021: The top M.2 drives for your PlayStation 5 By Max Freeman-Mills ·