LeBron James is coming to Fortnite

(Pocket-lint) - LeBron James, one of basketball's great icons, is joining the Fortnite community with a full set of skins, emotes and gliders to use in the game.

The cosmetics will be available on 14 July 2021, and see James become the latest in Epic's line of celebrity and sporting crossovers, which it calls the Icon Series.

There are a few looks to choose from, too, with a black suited skin, a Taco Tuesday-themed outfit and finally a more basketball flavoured option tying in with James' new Space Jam reboot.

Each outfit sports its own version of James' signature shoe from Nike, too, ahead of the sneakers' physical release, so it's a real smorgasbord of brand deals.

You can see full details of all the items you'll be able to pick from if you buy the bundle when it releases on the Fortnite blog, including a look at the pickaxce and glider that he'll be using.