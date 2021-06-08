Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 starts today

(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite's ever-continuing march continues, with Epic bringing servers offline for a few hours to usher in the start of a new season - Chapter 2 Season 7, as it happens.

The new season is bringing with it a seismic new set of visitors to the island, in the form of an alien invasion that looks like it could rival anything we've seen in movies and TV.

It's also continuing the game's now-established tradition of bringing in tie-ins with some of the most popular pop-culture icons anywhere in the world. This time we're not just getting the actual genuine Superman, but also mad scientist Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

Of course, with a new season comes a new Battle Pass, and Epic has also shown that off in a trailer of its own, with skins and emotes aplenty to earn over the course of the next few weeks.

It looks like there are also some serious new bits of kit to use on the island, too. Both trailers offer glimpses of flyable UFOs that might help you get around the map, as well as Clark Kent in full flight which looks fun.

There are clearly new weapons, too, including a ray gun of some sort and something that looks like it has a similar effect to Half Life 2's gravity gun, letting you pick up even huge objects and chuck them at your enemies.

There'll be much more to get to grips with, so be sure to let your game update and get playing later today.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.