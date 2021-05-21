How to save a bundle with the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more.

From now until 17 June, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costin over $14.99.

All you need to do to grab the Epic Coupon is login to your account and click the link on this page. The coupon will then automatically applied to your account and will be available to use at checkout.

This saving gets even better when you realise you can save even more by purchasing more.

Once you've used that coupon to buy a valid game, you'll then get another Epic Coupon to spend. That's some serious savings. Especially when you see the savings that can already be had on games in the sale. Some examples include:

Buy a game for $14.99, get $10 then do it again. You can't pre-order games with the discount or stack coupons to save more money on a single purchase, but it's still a bargain. Find out more in the FAQ here.

As if that wasn't enough, Epic Games is also giving away NBA2K21 for free until 27 May as well.

