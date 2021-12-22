How to save a bundle with the Epic Games sale

(Pocket-lint) - The Epic Games Store is currently running a sale with various discounts across a range of games, but you can also grab a coupon to save even more.

From now until 6 January, Epic Games is running a sale with savings of up to 75 per cent on a massive library of games. You can also save even more with an "Epic Coupon" - a coupon that's worth $10/£10 off games costing over $14.99/£14.99.

All you need to do to grab the Epic Coupon is login to your account and click the link on this page. The coupon will then be automatically applied to your account and will be available to use at checkout. Sadly the coupon needs to be used before the sale ends, but it's a great way to grab an extra bargain.

This saving gets even better when you realise you can save even more by purchasing more.

Once you've used that coupon to buy a valid game, you'll then get another Epic Coupon to spend. That's some serious savings. Especially when you see the savings that can already be had on games in the sale.

We managed to get Journey to the Savage Planet for a mere £4.39! It was already on sale with a 40% discount, now it's even cheap with the coupon applied. You can see there are plenty of other bargains too. Some examples include:

Buy a game for $14.99/£14.99 and get $10/£10 voucher then do it again. You can't pre-order games with the discount or stack coupons to save more money on a single purchase, but it's still a bargain. Find out more in the FAQ here.

