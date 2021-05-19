(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite and the NBA have partnered up for a crossover event that starts this week. Called Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover, it's meant to coincide with the start of the 2021 NBA postseason.

Epic announced the latest collaboration for its battle royale game on Wednesday, revealing that it will include new purchasable characters that sport jerseys from all 30 NBA teams. They’ll be available from the in-game shop starting 21 May 2021, and then, on 25 May 2021, players can visit a "NBA Welcome Hub" in Fortnite's Creative Mode to access NBA-themed experiences and content.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and point guard Trae Young have also selected lockers that players can buy, complete with their favourite items. The event will feature five-day Team Battles, too, where 15,000 players per team can sign up for NBA teams and participate in leaderboard challenges. Up to 550,000 players can join as a "fan" and have the chance to earn rewards and V-Bucks.

Keep in mind Fortnite has teamed up with other major US sports leagues in the past. In 2018, Epic Games partnered with the NFL so that all 32 NFL team jerseys could be available as skins in the game. Epic recently revealed it sold 3.3 million NFL-related skins in November and December 2018.

