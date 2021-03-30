What's in the new Fortnite update?

(Pocket-lint) - One of the major strengths of Fortnite compared to other battle royale and service games is how regularly it's updated with new content and other changes - it genuinely keeps things fresh and gives the impression of involvement with the community on Epic's part.

Players of other BR games (we're looking at you, Warzone) would love the same frequent updates and retuning, but it can be a little hard to keep track of what's actually going to be joining the game in the next drop, and when it's coming. That's why we've gathered the intel for you, right here - see what's just been added!

According to Epic Games, update number 16.10 will come out at 4AM ET, or 8AM UTC, which translates to 9AM on UK time, so the downtime should be ending any moment now, letting you get that patch installed and start exploring the new content.

A new update is about to hatch.



v16.10 is scheduled for release on March 30. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/bajSRNRWKe — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 29, 2021

Since this update isn't ushering in the start or end of a new season, you shouldn't expect massive changes, but there are still some nice additions to be found. For one thing, a new "Apex predator" has been added to the island, to go along with the wildlife that started roaming around at the start of this season.

We haven't confirmed what it is yet, but it sounds an awful lot like the raptors we've been waiting for might have finally made an appearance.

On top of that, there have been some small changes to looting and crafting to make materials scale alongside Makeshift rarity and allow Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts to appear as added floor loot, along with a change to make Creative Powerups support Team, Class, and All combinations.

The Primal Shotgun has also got a telling nerf, reducing its rate of fire - the weapon was becoming dominant, so that's a good quick fix. The Makeshift Shotgun is also getting some adjustments to make it perform correctly.

Finally, Raz's Spire Quest should also appear post-update, although what exactly that entails is still entirely mysterious at this point. Hopefully it's another interesting activity to complete while the storm closes in, though!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.