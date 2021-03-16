(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite's much-anticipated Season 6 has arrived, and players can take part in the season-starting event right now, simply by logging into the game after downloading its latest update.

The event marks the first time that a limited time mode has gone singleplayer for the game, and sees players racing to help Agent Jones stop reality from collapsing (again).

As you'd expect, the island's been reshaped a little, with lusher greenery and a new tower and village at its centre, where the Zero Point event happened last season.

Around the island, meanwhile, you'll now find a variety of animals that you can hunt for materials to create crafted weapons, a first for Fortnite. Once it's over, the season will begin for you.

As usual, that also means a new Battle Pass to work your way through, including plenty of tie-ins. This time round Lara Croft is joining the fun, as is Raven from Teen Titans.

Later down the line there'll also be an appearance from self-marketing master and Brazilian football maverick Neymar, so that's something to look forward to, as well.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.