Get Surviving Mars for free with Epic Games now

(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is regularly giving away different games in its store for everyone's favourite price - free. This time, it's the turn of Surviving Mars.

Just like Perseverance Rover, you can now try to survive the harsh wastelands of Mars.

Grab the game for free, then head over to the Red Planet to build your colony. You'll be crafting a self-sufficient new world while overcoming the challenges Mars has to throw at you. Build domes, create a solid infrastructure, research tech and strive to keep all your colonists alive. Life on mars certainly isn't going to be easy.

Surviving Mars isn't just about good planning, it's also about careful management of your colonists. As the developers note - "Things can get really interesting if your chief scientist develops alcoholism after one too many long nights in the lab."

Mars also holds some secrets that might be worth investigating but will you risk your colony's safety in order to do so?

If you've ever daydreamed, wondering what life on Mars might be like, now is your chance to find out.

In order to get Surviving Mars for free, all you need to do is to log in to your account and click to grab the free games from the store. Then it'll be added to your account to keep forever.

Writing by Adrian Willings.