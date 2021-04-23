Epic Games is giving away Alien: Isolation for free but not for long

(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is regularly giving away different games in its store for everyone's favourite price - free. The latest game to get that special treatment is one of our favourite sci-fi horror games of recent years.

Alien: Isolation might have released way back in the hazy days of 2014, but that doesn't mean it isn't still an amazing game. It's an atmospheric first-person survival game which we thought was a wonderful love letter to the first film and an utter thrill.

This game is so well crafted, that we felt that some of the scariest moments in it happen when nothing much is happening at all. Highlights include add-on content that lets you play as Ellen Ripley (complete with Sigourney Weaver likeness) and yes, that's not free, but it is cheap and so worth grabbing at the same time.

This isn't the first time Epic has given away Alien: Isolation, so if you didn't manage to get it last time, now you have another chance.

On Steam the same game is currently £29.99, so it's easy to see this is worth logging into your Epic Store account for. If you don't have an account, now is the time to sign up. It's free to acquire and will be added to your library to play at any point in the future, but you need to be quick.

Alongside Alien: Isolation, you can also grab a free copy of Hand of Fate 2 over at the Epic Games store right now as well. Far less scares but much more enjoyable for those who enjoy roguelike card games.

Writing by Adrian Willings.