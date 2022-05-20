(Pocket-lint) - EE and England Football have partnered for a FIFA 22 eSports tournament to coincide with a final at Wembley Stadium.

There are numerous prizes up for grabs, including England tickets, Wembley concert tickets and a yearly EE Full Fibre broadband subscription. In addtion, finalists will get to play against members of the England men's and women's football teams.

The Connected Club Cup is now open for entries and anyone in England over the age of 16 can sign up. The closing date is 4 June 2022 and the entry details can be found here.

The qualifiers will be played over the online eSports hub Battlefy, with three semi-final tournaments then taking place at the grounds of Merseryrail Ladies FC, Chasetown FC and Worthing Town FC.

"The Connected Club Cup brings together the unbeatable performance and reliability of EE’s Full Fibre broadband and the passion and skill seen at grassroots level gaming," said EE's marketing director, Pete Jeavons.

"Connecting grassroots clubs is vital in this digital age and joining up with the exciting world of eSports is a brilliant opportunity for gamers to show their skills and compete to be crowned the Connected Club Cup champion at Wembley, in front of England and EXCEL players."

Writing by Rik Henderson.