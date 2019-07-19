EE has announced that it is going to be helping Wizards Unite gamers by offering free data to play the game through until 30 September 2019. That will mean that those in limited data contracts don't need to worry about not being able to play the latest Niantic game.

When EE launched its 5G service, it promised that there would be EE exclusive content. So far that's resulted in EE stores being inns in the game, allowing you to top up on that all-important spell energy.

But EE has said that it is going further and it will be offering "special assignments" in the game. There's no clue as to what these will entail - but EE says they will be revealed "over time".

If you're looking for a new phone on EE, you can get a £50 cache of in-game rewards when they take out a new Smart Plan contract on EE. That might not convince you to switch networks, but if you're an EE customer and a Wizards Unite player, then it might be a good time to look if you can get a better deal on your phone.

EE stores will also be offering discounted pop sockets in Hogwarts houses, so you can wear your colours with pride.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite sees you working as part of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, looking to keep magic hidden from muggles. You have to explore and discover magical characters and items that have escaped - called foundables - and return them, often having to battle dark magic called confoundable.

Similar to the gameplay style of Pokemon Go, Wizards Unite allows you to get out, explore and build up your skills, while collecting all these foundables in your registry. We've rounded up all the best tips and tricks for the game right here.