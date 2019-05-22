  1. Home
Wizards Unite will exclusively launch on EE in the UK, Niantic confirms

Wizards Unite will exclusively launch on EE in the UK, Niantic confirms
Wizards Unite, the next-gen AR game from Niantic - who brought us Pokemon Go - has confirmed that it will be launching exclusively on EE in the UK.

John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, confirmed the news at the launch of EE's new-gen 5G service in London.

The game revolves around real world exploration, using the same sort of base mapping used in previous games to bring the Wizarding World to life. It will let players become a witch or wizard, aiming to save the world from threats to the magical world as you explore the world previously brought to us by Harry Potter.

We've played an early preview of the game and it looks to be a lot more comprehensive than Pokemon Go, designed to be a "lifelong" game, that continues to develop as you play over months and years.

Hanke said that games using AR were pushing 4G to the limits, saying that 5G would really help bring these games to life, allowing a better gaming experience and allowing players to stay in sync when playing collaboratively. Hanke said that latency as low as 3ms would allow a much smoother gaming experience - which will benefit the players of Wizards Unite.

The launch of Pokemon Go saw huge problems with connectivity and 5G may help to alleviate some of that - but we also know that Niantic has done a lot more on the server side to ensure that huge numbers of games can be supported with the sort of crashes and time-outs that plagued the early days of Pokemon Go.

Exactly what the exclusivity means we don't know, but we suspect it will only be available to EE customers for a limited period of time. 

Also missing is an actual launch date, with Hanke confirmed that it would announced at a later stage. The new EE 5G service will be launching from 30 May 2019.

