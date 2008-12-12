  Brutal Legend to be published by EA in 2009

EA Partners has announced it will be publishing Brutal Legend, the new project from developer Tim Schafer and Double Fine Productions.

Previously being published by Sierra, Brutal Legend was a casualty of the Activision Blizzard merger. However, it is now set for release in autumn 2009 for Xbox 360 and PS3.

Brutal Legend follows the story of Eddie Riggs, a heavy metal roadie who is somehow pulled into a fantasy world of rock that needs returning to its former glory.

"In Brutal Legend you'll go into a world you haven't gone into before, which is a combination of every single thing I've ever thought was cool in the world altogether in one place", Tim Schafer said.

A number of metal superstars are set to lend their voices to the game, including Rob Halford from Judas Priest, Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead and Ronnie James Dio from Black Sabbath.

Hollywood actor and no stranger to the rock game himself, Jack Black, will voice the protagonist Eddie Riggs.

"From the beginning, before I even dreamed of having someone of that calibre on the game, we were hoping that we were making a game Jack Black would like", said Schafer.

"And he's contributed a lot; he improvises dialogue, he really brings a lot to the character. So he's been great to have. Not just for the participation, but contributing to the energy and enthusiasm of the project overall".

The last game out of the Double Fine studio was Psychonauts in 2005, which got good reviews all round. Will Brutal Legend measure up? Schafer thinks so.

"Brutal Legend is the natural evolution of awesome. I think you must take the next step, even if it is a giant step... The next logical, enormous step towards awesomeness that we've made", he said.