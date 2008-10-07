  Fifa '09 becomes fastest-selling installment in the series

It seems football fans have been out in force this week, as Fifa '09 scores the top spot in the UK All-Formats chart and becomes the fastest-selling installment in the series.

In fact, the game was so popular that only GTA IV and Halo 3 have sold more in the first week on Xbox 360, and only GTA IV on PS3.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed conceded defeat and moved down to number two, with Brothers Arms: Hell's Highway pushing its way to three ahead of Wii Fit at number four.

There was not much change in the rest of the top 10 with Fifa being the only new entry into the top flight. Instead it seems games were simply shuffling positions, with Mario Kart Wii dropping two places to five, pushing Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09 and Wii Play down to six and seven respectively.

Pure, the lively racing game from Disney, swapped places with Big Beach Sports, with Pure dropping down to nine and Big Beach Sports jumping up to eight, while Carnival: Funfair Games - last week's number 7 - rounded off the this week's best sellers at number 10.

Across the rest of the chart, there were not many other new releases to note. However, Warhammer took quite a tumble from 13 to 32 and Too Human, Crysis Warhead, PES 2008 and Fifa 2008 waved goodbye to the top 40 altogether

Here's that top 40 in full:

1. FIFA 09 (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

2. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

3. Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway (PC, Xbox 360, PS3)

4. Wii Fit (Wii)

5. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

6. Tiger Woods PGA Tour '09 (Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii)

7. Wii Play (Wii)

8. Big Beach Sports (Wii)

9. Pure (PC, Xbox 360, PS3)

10. Carnival: Funfair Games (Wii)

11. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2, PC, DS)

12. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (DS)

13. WALL-E (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

14. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii, DS)

15. LEGO Indiana Jones (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

16. Mercenaries 2 (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2)

17. Ben 10: Protector of Earth (Wii, DS, PS2, PSP)

18. Samba de Amigo (Wii)

19. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360, PS3, PC, DS)

20. Family Trainer (Wii)

21. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

22. The Simpsons Game (Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

23. Spore (PC)

24. Halo 3 (Xbox 360)

25. Grand Theft Auto IV (PS3, Xbox 360)

26. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

27. Puzzler Collection (PSP, DS)

28. Sports Island (Wii)

29. LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, DS)

30. Battlefield: Bad Company (Xbox 360, PS3)

31. Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood (DS)

32. Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning (PC)

33. Rock Band (Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, Wii)

34. Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (Wii, DS)

35. TNA iMPACT (Xbox 360, PS3, PS2)

36. Wario Land: The Shake Dimension (Wii)

37. Guitar Hero: On Tour (DS)

38. de Blob (Wii)

39. Need For Speed ProStreet (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, PS2, PSP, Wii, DS)

40. Assassin's Creed (PC, Xbox 360, PS3, DS)