  Gemma Atkinson takes role in Red Alert 3

Ex-Hollyoaks star and lads mag lovely, Gemma Atkinson, has been signed up by EA to act in Red Alert 3.

She will be playing the part of Lt Eva McKenna, an Allied communications officer with a "sexy twinkle in her eye and a British stiff upper lip", says the statement.

Gemma said: "I'm a gamer and the chance to act in one of the best loved videogames was an opportunity I was really keen to explore - especially as Eva is such a strong female character."

She added: "The worlds of gaming and film are getting ever closer and as an actress I wanted to explore this exciting new area of drama, broaden my acting skills and continue the active, outgoing side of my personality that I showed in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"

The outgoing side of her personality was definitely shown in a photo shoot with Zoo magazine this, with Gemma all dressed up as her McKenna character, uniform and all.

Red Alert 3 is due for release on PC and Xbox 360 this autumn, with the currently halted PS3 version to follow.