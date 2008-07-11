EA planning to release two new Rock Band drum kits
Rumours are circling that EA is planning to release two new drum kits for Rock Band 2.
Apparently the first new drums will look very similar to the kit that is available now, but the drum pads will be "velocity sensitive" (so they will be able to detect how hard you hit them) and make less noise. The pedals will also be reinforced with metal, and you'll be able to buy cymbals to clip on separately.
The second kit has been licensed by drum-makers Ion and is rather fittingly called the Ion Drum kit. Information suggests it won't be cheap, but for forking out the extra, you'll get three electromagic cymbals and adjustable pads, plus what appears to be a metal frame. And just to upset your neighbours, it'll work as a standalone electronic drum kit when you're not playing the game.
All will no doubt become a lot clearer in the run up to Rock Band 2's release in the States in September (we're still waiting on a date for Europe). Whatever happens, expect the drum kits to cost a lot more here than they will in the US.
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments