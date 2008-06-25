  EA Sports working on own peripherals

For anyone that liked Wii Fit with its balance board peripheral, it seems EA Sports might have something similar up its sleeve for its sports games.

Asked by a Paris GDC attendee if the success of the Wii, Guitar Hero and Rock Band have given EA Sports any ideas about the use of peripherals, McCarthy simply said, "We expect to see more [peripherals] at EA Sports."

McCarthy didn't offer many details as to what peripherals gamers could expect from the company, saying that it would "depend on the game".

He added: "We're not ready to announce any of this stuff we're working on.

"Anything we put out for sports would enhance the experience. I can tease you a little bit. One of the things we're doing is looking at just playing with the Wii remote in a different way, using a whole new peripheral that's out there, kind of thing. So, basically enabling control for the user in a much different way."

As for when we'd see such things, he didn't seem to think we'd have long to wait.

"You could see something around E3. Definitely something in the next few months, for sure."

We'll let you know when we hear any more.