  London Games Festival returns for third year

Following its huge success last year, The London Games Festival is returning for its third year.

The cultural celebration of everything gaming will take place across the capital from 25 October.

Whether you just fancy a sneak peek at some of the top games in development, or are looking to get a career in the games industry, the festival promises a little something for everyone.

Last year's festival saw 100,000 people flood the capital for the city-wide celebration. More than 50 events were staged including EA's celebrity-packed two-day Be The One event. Even the Science Museum got in on the act with a special experiment focusing on eye movements during gameplay.

Keith Ramsdale, chairman of the London Games Festival said: "Last year’s London Games Festival was a huge success and we were thrilled with the feedback from many of those who attended and the publishers who took part".

"We’ve got plenty in store for 2008 and a whole host of major partners lined up with full support from the industry. We’re really looking forward to bringing the gaming industry to life in the capital again."

No events have been confirmed yet, but keep checking the LGF website for up-to-date details about what will be going on.