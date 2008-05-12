  EA backs off from DRM software

Electronic Arts has decided to withdraw its plans to ship one of its biggest PC releases this year with digital rights management software installed.

There was an outcry from gamers when they discovered SecuROM copy protection would be included on Mass Effect, and that it would demand online key validation every 10 days.

The game will now only ask for online authentication when you install your PC copy, or when you download additional content for the game.

Bioware is the maker of Mass Effect, and had this to say in a statement on the game's forum: "Bioware has always listened very closely to its fans and we made this decision to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience to them".

"To all the fans including our many friends in the armed services and internationally who expressed concerns that they would not be able re-authenticate as often as required, EA and BioWare want you to know that your feedback is important to us."

Mass Effect PC will continue to be playable without the disc in the drive, and can be installed on up to three separate computers.

Other sources suggest that Spore, also marked to be shipped with the DRM software, will have it removed too. The PC gaming world is once again at peace.