The Sims 3 gets dated

EA has announced that its latest version of The Sims, Sims 3, will be hitting computers in February next year in time to buy for the girlfriend/partner/wife that misses her dolls house.

Announced at the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany, The Sims 3 hits a week after valentines and according to EA will "inspire you with endless creative possibilities and amuse you with unexpected moments of surprise and mischief".

New to this version over the series is a seamless, open neighborhood, a Create-a-Sim mode, and unique personality traits.

Following the trend from other EA titles, the games publisher has said there will be a "Collector's Edition" for the fans who need to get a life.

The Sims 3 Collector’s Edition will include the full game along with additional collectable The Sims merchandise and a bonus in-game Italian-Style Sports Car unavailable elsewhere.