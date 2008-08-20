The Sims 3 gets dated
EA has announced that its latest version of The Sims, Sims 3, will be hitting computers in February next year in time to buy for the girlfriend/partner/wife that misses her dolls house.
Announced at the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany, The Sims 3 hits a week after valentines and according to EA will "inspire you with endless creative possibilities and amuse you with unexpected moments of surprise and mischief".
New to this version over the series is a seamless, open neighborhood, a Create-a-Sim mode, and unique personality traits.
Following the trend from other EA titles, the games publisher has said there will be a "Collector's Edition" for the fans who need to get a life.
The Sims 3 Collector’s Edition will include the full game along with additional collectable The Sims merchandise and a bonus in-game Italian-Style Sports Car unavailable elsewhere.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
Comments