EA to buy BioWare and Pandemic Studios
|
Games giant Electronic Arts is to pay $640 million for VG holding, the company that owns BioWare and Pandemic Studios it has been announced.
BioWare and Pandemic have 10 games under development, including six wholly owned games, EA said in its statement.
"This acquisition gives EA a strong competitive position in key genres in interactive entertainment: action, adventure and role-playing games", EA said in a statement.
BioWare is currently developing Mass Effect, set to be published by Microsoft for the Xbox 360 in November and is in the early development stages of a multiplayer online game due next year.
Pandemic Studios meanwhile is due to release Mercenaries 2: World in Flames and Saboteur in the coming months.
PopularIn Games
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
Comments