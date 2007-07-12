EA and Spielberg announce details of collaboration

Almost two years after EA first announced that it was working with Director Steven Speilberg, the company has announced its first offering.

The first of two new titles announced will be an exclusive for the Wii from Nintendo and allow players of all ages to compete "in over a hundred challenging, action-packed interactive games that take blocks to a new level of creativity and fun for single player, co-op, and versus gameplay".

The second, according to EA is a more "ambitious project". It is "a contemporary action-packed adventure that puts you in the leading role of an emotional journey where your actions tell the tale".

The game will focus on a touching and ever-changing relationship between you and a mysterious female character who holds the key to many futures.

The game is in development for the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC however not the Nintendo Wii.

However while Steven Speilberg is happy to profess that he enjoys playing computer games, EA has yet to announce any word on when the two titles will be available.

Lets hope we don't have to wait a further 2 years to hear any more news.