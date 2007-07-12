EA and Spielberg announce details of collaboration
Almost two years after EA first announced that it was working with Director Steven Speilberg, the company has announced its first offering.
The first of two new titles announced will be an exclusive for the Wii from Nintendo and allow players of all ages to compete "in over a hundred challenging, action-packed interactive games that take blocks to a new level of creativity and fun for single player, co-op, and versus gameplay".
The second, according to EA is a more "ambitious project". It is "a contemporary action-packed adventure that puts you in the leading role of an emotional journey where your actions tell the tale".
The game will focus on a touching and ever-changing relationship between you and a mysterious female character who holds the key to many futures.
The game is in development for the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC however not the Nintendo Wii.
However while Steven Speilberg is happy to profess that he enjoys playing computer games, EA has yet to announce any word on when the two titles will be available.
Lets hope we don't have to wait a further 2 years to hear any more news.
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- Hyperkin Duke controller is the Xbox One accessory everyone should own
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Far Cry: How a franchise matured to greatness
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- FIFA 18 World Cup mode will be a free download in May
Comments