Sims 2 Fashion Stuff with H&M

EA has really outdone itself by teaming up with H&M, the high street fashion retailer, to allow fans to get designing on their own Sims clothing.

The Sims 2 H&M Fashion Runway is a new Sims game which will allow all budding tailors, seamstresses, and fashionistas to show the world what they’re made of … and even if you’re not designing, you can still vote for your favourites online.

And who knows … all the designs will be seen by H&M designers who may pick them up to stock in store.

“We are very excited that H&M is the first brand to enter this way into The Sims world. For us the stuff pack is a fun opportunity to meet our customers and to show parts of our summer collection”, says H&M Head of Marketing Jörgen Andersson.

“The Sims players are known for their creativity, self-expression and cleverness - we are excited to see the participants’ designs for the virtual fashion runway.”

“Marrying a fashion-forward company with a game and community recognized around the world for their user-generated content will allow people to reflect their personalities and express their creativity. We couldn’t imagine a more perfect match. Fashion inspires creativity in the same way videogames do”, said Vice President of Global Brand Development, Steve Seabolt.

“This brings new and exciting game content from two trusted brands that share the same global footprint and customer profile. From recreations of dresses on the red carpet to fashions seen on the streets of Paris, we can’t wait to see what The Sims community will come up with next!”