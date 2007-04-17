  Big Brother opens Diary Room to all

EA and Endemol are offering fans of Big Brother the chance to relive the excitement of the television show in a new online experience.

Called "Virtual Me", the partnership between Endemol and Electronic Arts promises to extend the interactive element of the reality TV program.

The online "Experience" will allow users to be able to design their own internet alter egos and put them forward for the show.

The makers say the game will be similar to Second Life and World of Warcraft with its very own online interactive capabilities.

No official launch date has been given yet by the companies however it is expected to be launched to coincide with the summer edition of Big Brother and may expand to further programs depending on its success.

According to the two companies "Virtual Me is expected to combine avatar creation technology from EA with popular TV formats from Endemol to give audiences a breakthrough way to meet, compete and socialize in online digital worlds".