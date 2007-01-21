EA announce Battlefield 2142: Northen Strike booster pack

EA has announced it is developing a new expansion pack for its Battlefield 2142 series.

The new game called Battlefield 2142: Northen Strike promises to drop gamers deep into a desperate conflict for control of Earth’s last scraps of inhabitable land following the onset of a cataclysmic new ice age.

The Pan-Asian Coalition (PAC) has secretly moved into mainland Europe, using abandoned urban areas to establish new strongholds in a last-ditch push for superiority. The European Union must quickly mobilise north to dislodge PAC forces from a series of urban strongholds and regain the upper hand.

Battlefield 2142: Northern Strike features three new maps, including the infamous WWII battle scene at the Bridge at Remagen, an Alpine Titan docking harbour in Port Bavaria and a claustrophobic showdown in the Liberation of Leipzig.

The booster pack also features new vehicles including the EU’s heavily armed IFV Goliath and the PAC’s hovering light IFV Hachimoto in addition to new unlocks, new badges and ribbons, new gameplay and more.

“Our number one goal with Battlefield 2142: Northern Strike was to give fans more of the close-quarters combat, increased persistence and new toys they’ve been asking for”, said Kristoffer Bergqvist, the booster pack’s producer. “We’ve also added gameplay enhancements including two brand new vehicle types in an asymmetrical set-up. Furthermore, we’re introducing the Titan game mode available into an urban setting and will debut the intensified Conquest Assault Lines game mode.”

The booster pack is being developed at EA Digital Illusions (DICE) studio in Stockholm, Sweden and is slated for release in March 2007.