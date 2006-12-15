  Fifa Manager 07 competition winners announced

The five winners of the FIFA Manager 07 competition are: Ray Sharpe from Lancs, Pauline Laing from Herts, Katy Berry from Gloucestershire, Rachel Shawcross from London, and Michael Norfolk from East Yorkshire.



The lucky Pocket-lint readers will all receive a copy of the game in the post in the next week.



All they had to do was answer a simple question posed by Pocket-lint and EA to win the games.



