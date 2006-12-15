  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. EA game news

Fifa Manager 07 competition winners announced

|
  Fifa Manager 07 competition winners announced

The five winners of the FIFA Manager 07 competition are: Ray Sharpe from Lancs, Pauline Laing from Herts, Katy Berry from Gloucestershire, Rachel Shawcross from London, and Michael Norfolk from East Yorkshire.

The lucky Pocket-lint readers will all receive a copy of the game in the post in the next week.

All they had to do was answer a simple question posed by Pocket-lint and EA to win the games.

While that competition is clearly over - they have to end sometime - there are still other competitions currently running at the moment including your chance to win a Satnav from Garmin and spend a night in London at an exclusive party with the PS3.

All you have to do is enter.

Good luck!

PopularIn Games
  1. Watch: Battlefield V reveal trailer lands with launch date, preorder info
  2. Ubisoft globally rolls out Sam, an AI-powered gaming assistant
  3. You can buy a cheaper Nintendo Switch without a dock... in Japan
  4. Sony says PlayStation 4 is nearing end of life
  5. State of Decay 2 review: Zombie nation
  1. PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
  2. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  3. Finally! Massive No Man’s Sky update will add online multiplayer in July
  4. Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  5. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 initial review: Hardcore play of Multiplayer on PS4 Pro

Comments