Electronic Arts signs deal to bring in-game adverts to key titles

Electronic Arts has signed a deal with two advertising agencies to pave the way for more advertising in the company's up coming games.

"Consumers are increasingly gaming in deep, virtual worlds and advertisers need adapted ways to reach these audiences", said Frank Sagnier, Vice President for Online and Strategic Relationships for EA in Europe.

The privately held IGA Worldwide will deliver advertising in up to three EA games, starting with futuristic combat game Battlefield 2142 slated for release in mid-October.

Fans of the franchise will see new, realistic brand presence integrated into contextually relevant game environments across the platforms and across the geographies where they play.

"The agreement with IGA is a first step in a detailed strategy to deliver advertising in a seamless format. We are continually looking at how to bring more connected experiences and services to consumers, and working with a network like IGA is a start to building this dimension of our business."

The games company has also signed a deal with Massive owned by Microsoft in a deal that will include up to four video games.

The first of those will be "Need for Speed: Carbon", the latest iteration of its popular racing series due in late October.

