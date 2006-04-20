  EA announces Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars

EA has announced that it is to launch a new installment of its classic Command & Conquer series.

The new Real Time Strategy game will be called Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars and takes the popular series back to its roots in the Tiberium universe and the epic struggle between the Global Defense Initiative (GDI) and The Brotherhood of NOD.

"We're building a next generation Command & Conquer game that is true to the spirit of this classic franchise, but is updated with state-of-the-art visuals, added strategic depth, and gameplay innovations that will move the genre forward. I am very excited to be working on this amazing game", said Mike Verdu, Executive Producer at EA Los Angeles (EALA).

However gamers expecting to play anytime soon will have to wait some time. Currently in development, Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Wars isn't expected to be available until 2007 for Windows PC.