EA announce 2006 FIFA World Cup in time for tournament

Electronic Arts has announced it will be allowing fans to relive all the action of this years world cup with the launch of 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The event's only officially licensed videogame, the new title will be available on all platforms including Xbox360 in April in anticipation of the real-world tournament which begins in June.

2006 FIFA World Cup, under the EA SPORTS brand, will feature representations of the world's superstar players, 12 official stadiums that will be used at 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany and stadiums from each qualifying region. Gamers will be able to play as their favourite team from qualification right through to a virtual reproduction of the tournament in Germany.

EA SPORTS says it has emulated close to 100 of the world's superstars, capturing their playing styles and individual likenesses.

In addition to enabling gamers to participate in the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany by taking control of one of 127 national teams, the game features new compelling modes of play, including a level that will recreate classic moments in FIFA World Cup history.

Furthermore, the game supports up to eight-way multiplayer matches.

The company also announced that it will be launching a mobile phone version of the game.