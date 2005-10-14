EA sign up Spielberg to develop games

EA has today announced that it is collaborating with Steven Spielberg, Hollywood's biggest Director of our time, to work exclusively on three new EA titles

Beginning this year, with offices located on site at EALA, Spielberg will work directly with EA's development teams to offer his signature style of storytelling to the concept, design, story and artistic visualization of the new games.

EA will own the intellectual properties and the game franchises will be developed, published and distributed worldwide by EA. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"I have been playing EA games for years and have watched them master the interactive format." said Steven Spielberg. "Having watched the game industry grow from a niche into a major creative force in entertainment, I have a great deal of respect for EA's understanding of the interactive format. I'm looking forward to working closely with the team in Los Angeles".

No details however have been released as to the content of the three titles or when they will be released here in the UK.

We will keep you posted.