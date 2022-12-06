(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts will debut a full trailer of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards 2022 this Thursday 8 December.

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was officially announced in May 2022, with a teaser trailer showing the return of hero Cal Kestis and his trusty droid companion BD-1. It also showed what looks to be The Grand Inquisitor as the enemy, although this has since been debunked, with the official Star Wars website revealing that it is, in fact, an Imperial senator of the same Pau’an species.

Hopefully, we'll get to see more of the villain in the reveal trailer and - fingers crossed - some in-game action too.

The Game Awards will be an in-person event for the first time in a long while this year, and will take place in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It will start at 5pm PST (8pm EST) on Thursday although that is, sadly, 1am on Friday morning in the UK (2am in Central Europe). The whole show will be streamed online.

Host Geoff Keighley says it'll be a tighter affair this year, with more quality presentations favoured over quantity.

Former James Bond Daniel Craig is tipped to make an appearance.

Writing by Rik Henderson.