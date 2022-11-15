(Pocket-lint) - We're eagerly anticipating the launch of EA's next entrant to the Skate franchise, and our next hit of news will be coming via The Board Room live stream.

The first Board Room stream took place in July 2022, and it dropped some serious information, including the somewhat controversial decision to make it a free-to-play live service game.

We're hoping that the next live stream will answer even more questions, as well as give us a glimpse at some more finished gameplay.

When is the next Board Room stream?

The Board Room returns with Episode 2 next Thursday 11/17 at 10am PST. We're talking gameplay and San Vansterdam. https://t.co/ayCHQxMsvf pic.twitter.com/TbFqOONT43 — skate. (@skateEA) November 10, 2022

The next stream will be taking place on November 17 2022, here are the starting times for different regions:

Los Angeles: 10 am PST

New York: 1 pm EST

London: 6 pm GMT

Berlin: 7 pm CET

Tokyo: 3 am (Nov 18th)

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Where can you watch The Board Room?

The Board Room will be streamed to the official Skate YouTube channel. It'll also be possible to re-watch the event on the channel after it's all finished.

If you want to refresh your memory, we've embedded the most recent Board Room stream below:

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 9 November 2022 · The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

What is expected to be announced?

It's impossible to say exactly what will be revealed, all we know for sure is that the next live stream will cover gameplay and location details.

We're predicting that we'll hear more about the next phase of beta testing, as well as see some more polished gameplay footage to tease the kind of experience we can expect from the finished game. If we're really lucky, we might even get an approximate release date.

During the last live stream, the team announced a huge amount. Firstly, the name was announced as simply Skate, not Skate 4, as everyone was expecting.

Then it was announced that the game will be a free-to-play live service game with years of updates and seasonal content drops. The team also revealed that the game will be cross-platform, with a mobile version, along with PC and all major consoles.

The stream showed "pre-pre-pre-alpha" gameplay footage, with cooperative building areas in which players can place ramps and objects to build their own skateparks.

Finally, the stream gave details on pre-alpha playtesting sign-ups.

Writing by Luke Baker.