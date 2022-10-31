EA and Marvel have signed a deal for three new games

(Pocket-lint) - EA and Marvel have signed a deal that will see three new games developed, all based on comic book heroes.

The deal will kick off with a Marvel staple — a new Iron Man game has already been confirmed - but EA hasn't gone on record about the other two titles. That means that we don't yet know what the games will be, which characters will be featured, or when the titles will be ready.

What we do know is that all three games will be action-adventure titles and that they'll be made available on both PC and console. We also know that the Iron Man game will be a single-player, third-person affair but that doesn't necessarily mean that we should expect the same situation for the other two titles in the trio.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration with @Marvel to develop action adventure games for consoles and PC!



Each game will be their own original story set in the Marvel universe.



Learn more: https://t.co/ON6xo3FDLN pic.twitter.com/ZQSiOLaF1R — Electronic Arts (@EA) October 31, 2022

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 September 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

That's all very exciting of course, but perhaps most interesting? Marvel and EA say that "at least" three titles, hinting that there might be even more on the horizon if things go well.

If we had to guess which Marvel comic book characters will get the EA treatment we'd point the finger at any of the biggest ones at this point. But we can expect to hear more about all three titles in due course - after all, nothing stays a secret for long.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.