(Pocket-lint) - Two years ago, EA announced its plans to replace the Origin PC client, and now the new app is finally beginning to roll out.

Supposedly, it's a much lighter and faster experience with a more streamlined design.

EA says the new app, simply called the EA app, will be easier to navigate and has improved social features.

Players will now be able to link their account with other platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation and Steam - making cross-play much easier than before.

A unique custom ID keeps finding friends simple, and you can build a cross-platform friends list that will show what your friends are playing and if you can jump in.

EA assures existing users that the transition will be easy and that they won't lose access to their content, saves and installed games.

Their Origin friends list will automatically transfer, too, making it easy to pick up where they left off.

If you're a Windows user, the EA app is available to download from EA's website now and Origin users will be prompted to make the switch in due course.

For Mac OS users, Origin continues to be the application of choice and EA has not announced any changes.

In a blog post about the Mac application, EA said "Origin for Mac is still the place you can access your games. As things evolve, we’ll have more information to share in the coming months."

