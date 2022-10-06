(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts has officially announced the next game in the Need for Speed series, confirming that it will be available for current-gen consoles and PC only from 2 December 2022.

As previously leaked, it is called Need for Speed Unbound and features a stylistic departure from the last few games in the franchise.

It sees Criterion return to the series after more than a decade, and it seems to return somewhat to the game's roots with a single-player campaign set in the world of illegal street racing.

The art style is based on street grafitti and it looks like there will be elements of Criterion's last full Need for Speed title, Hot Pursuit, with cop chases once again being key to gameplay. You play a racer who's attempting to win The Grand - a street racing challenge set in the city of Lakeshore - but there will be plenty of obstacles along the way.

"Need for Speed Unbound is all about self-expression, taking risks and disrupting the status quo by just being you - through your racing style, unique car builds, fashion, music and much more," said the developer's creative director, Kieran Crimmins.

"We are inspired to create a truly authentic universe where players see themselves represented in the game. The visual experience of Unbound redefines expectation, with a new signature art-style that brings graffiti to life, intensifies the competition, and creates adrenaline-inducing, high-speed action."

US rapper A$AP Rocky will appear in the game.

Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, with pre-orders starting on 29 November 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.