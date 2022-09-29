How to find Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond in FIFA 23

(Pocket-lint) - FIFA 23 officially releases on Friday 30 September 2022, with some already having early access to the game through EA Play or by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition.

Those only just starting out will find a few new features and extras to get used to, including the addition of Ted Lasso and his team, AFC Richmond, from the hit Apple TV+ show. However, we've been asked a few times where he's hiding in the game - some players can't find him or the team to play as.

That's why we've put together this quick and easy guide.

FIFA 23: How to play as Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond

Ted Lasso and the entire AFC Richmond team are available across multiple game modes in FIFA 23. As are themed items in Ultimate Team and the Nelson Road stadium (which is based on Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park, as that's where the show is filmed. But they aren't that easy to find.

Here's how to select them.

Career Mode

To have Ted Lasso as your manager and play as AFC Richmond in Career mode, just follow these steps.

Head to "Career" in "Play Modes" and start a "New Career".

Click on "Download Latest" when the squad update screen appears. If there is no update available, just click on "Use Current Squads".

On the next screen, click on "Play As Real Manager". Now, at the top of the next screen, scroll through the countries bar until you reach "Rest of World".

Scroll through the managers below and Ted Lasso is available as the last option, in the bottom right-hand corner. Select him and click on "Advance".

His default team of AFC Richmond will appear (you can change it if you want, to another team or a custom club). Click on "Advance".

You now need to swap AFC Richmond into the league of your choice. Choose the club you want to swap, select your "Career Settings" on the next screen and away you go.

Sadly, while you can play as Ted Lasso in a manager career and take control of his on-screen team, you cannot play as Roy Kent or any of the AFC Richmond players in a player career.

Quickplay, Pro Clubs, Seasons

You can also play as AFC Richmond in the multiple other single-player and online modes, including Quickplay, Pro Clubs and Seasons.

When selecting your team, you just need to scroll the country to "Rest of World" and you'll find AFC Ricmond there.

Writing by Rik Henderson.