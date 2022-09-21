(Pocket-lint) - Ted Lasso could be coming to FIFA 23 as one of the in-game managers.

The show's official Twitter account has teased that the lead from the hugely successful Apple TV+ series has been scanned for inclusion in a game. It was also recently revealed that AFC Richmond - the fictional club from the show - briefly appeared in a list on the FIFA 23 website.

Putting those clues together and there's a very good chance that Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso will appear in the forthcoming EA Sports game.

Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him… pic.twitter.com/sDIS9VPDmh — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 20, 2022

It's somewhat ironic really as we've been playing as AFC Richmond in career mode in FIFA 22 since it released last year (when not grinding Ultimate Team). In fact, we even mentioned it in our review of the game, as it introduced the ability to create your own team: "Naturally, this will mean there'll be many thousands of AFC Richmond's out there (yep, we're Ted Lasso fans too and it was our immediate default), but why not?" we said.

Now it looks like it'll be available by default.

FIFA 23 will be released on 30 September 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition or have EA Play membership can play it three days early, from 27 September.

