(Pocket-lint) - FIFA 23 will release on 30 September 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It'll also be available for Stadia and NIntendo Switch.

Did you know, though, that you can play it earlier on many of those platforms?

Here we tell you how to get early access to FIFA 23 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

How to play FIFA 23 early

EA will make FIFA 23 available three days early to those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition. That means, as well as extra bonuses bundled with that version, you will be able to start to play FIFA 23 from 27 September 2022.

There's another way to get early access too, and you might already even have it without knowing.

EA Play members will be able to download a 10-hour trial version of FIFA 23 on 27 September. It'll allow you to play game modes before opting whether you want to shell out for the full edition.

What's more, EA Play is included with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. So, if you subscribe to either, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to play the 10-hour time limited trial of FIFA 23 early.

Alternatively, if you are a PS4 or PS5 owner, you can subscribe to EA Play separately and still gain access.

A one-month subscription to EA Play on PlayStation is £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month. For that, you also get 10 per cent off FIFA Points and other EA digital purchases.

FInally, PC owners can go one better - they can subscribe to EA Play Pro for £14.99 / $14.99 / €14.99 per month. That way you get the full Ultimate Edition version of FIFA 23 at no extra cost, and play it from the same early access date.

