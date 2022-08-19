Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

EA accidentally listed FIFA 23 for six cents and is honouring the price

(Pocket-lint) - In what might possibly be the biggest own-goal in FIFA's history, EA accidentally listed the PC version of FIFA 23 at a 99.98 per cent discount. 

When EA put FIFA 23's pre-order page up on the Epic Games Store, the company made a mistake with the pricing making the game cost just $0.06 USD. 

The listing took place on the Indian version of the store and saw the pre-order price being listed at just 4.80 rupees.

It seems that the pricing error was simply down to someone using a decimal instead of a comma. The Ultimate Edition is now listed at 4,799 INR (rupees) but the change wasn't made quite quickly enough. Though it's not known how many managed to pre-order at the heavily discounted price, EA has said that it's honouring it. 

In an email to PC Gamer, EA spoke about the faux pas:

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price. It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price."

Sadly for those PC gamers outside of India, FIFA 23 is very much at its full price. It's also priced very much like a console game with the standard version costing £59.99/$69.99. But if you want to find out more about the lastest addition to the franchise then you can read our guide here:

