EA accidentally listed FIFA 23 for six cents and is honouring the price

(Pocket-lint) - In what might possibly be the biggest own-goal in FIFA's history, EA accidentally listed the PC version of FIFA 23 at a 99.98 per cent discount.

When EA put FIFA 23's pre-order page up on the Epic Games Store, the company made a mistake with the pricing making the game cost just $0.06 USD.

The listing took place on the Indian version of the store and saw the pre-order price being listed at just 4.80 rupees.

It seems that the pricing error was simply down to someone using a decimal instead of a comma. The Ultimate Edition is now listed at 4,799 INR (rupees) but the change wasn't made quite quickly enough. Though it's not known how many managed to pre-order at the heavily discounted price, EA has said that it's honouring it.

In an email to PC Gamer, EA spoke about the faux pas:

"A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price. It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honoring all pre-purchases made at that price."

Sadly for those PC gamers outside of India, FIFA 23 is very much at its full price. It's also priced very much like a console game with the standard version costing £59.99/$69.99. But if you want to find out more about the lastest addition to the franchise then you can read our guide here:

Writing by Adrian Willings.