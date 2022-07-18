(Pocket-lint) - EA has applied for a patent on new technology it's developing that could serve up personalised content (and advertisements) in its games, all tailored to individual players' styles of play.

This might mean that EA can see that in games you play from its catalogue you tend to value in-depth singleplayer experiences, and therefore recommend you others that it has available.

Alternatively, it could check up on what a player is working toward and either make it easier or more challenging to reach that goal, in-game, if desired.

The patent was first filed back in Aril of this year, and lists a few example "personas", which is EA's term for its understanding of how a player plays.

These include "explorer", "competitor", "collector", "support", "combatant", "tank/lead", "commander" and "completionist", all of which are indeed common enough labels in different gaming communities where applicable.

EA's not talking in terms of exactly what content the patent could cover, but there's presumably quite a wide scope on that front .

For one thing, it sounds like there's nothing to stop it offering players who like to collect resources the chance to, for example, buy a certain microtransaction to secure more of what they're searching for.

