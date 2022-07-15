Skate 4 is free-to-play and not called Skate 4

(Pocket-lint) - The developers of the next Skate game held a live stream called "The Board Room" and revealed some big news surrounding the upcoming skateboarding title.

Firstly, the team want everyone to stop calling it Skate 4, as the game is not a sequel or a prequel, but a standalone experience different to the previous games.

It's just called Skate, and it's going to be a live-service game that will receive years of updates, content additions and "seasonal drops".

To a mixed reception, it was announced that the game will be free-to-play and support cross-platform play and progression.

There will even be a mobile version of the game, joining the PC, Playstation and Xbox platforms.

Of course, with a free-to-play model comes microtransactions in order to monetise the game, and the developers chose to address this head-on.

In order to quell concerns, Full Circle assured viewers that it is implementing strict ground rules for how monetisation is implemented.

There will be no pay-to-win gameplay altering mechanics, no loot boxes and no map areas locked behind a paywall.

There was mention of items being unlockable through gameplay, but it's still unclear if we'll be getting a traditional story mode in the new title.

We were also shown a glimpse of some (pre-pre-pre-alpha) gameplay that showed cooperative skatepark building areas, and it was said that these locations are proving to be very popular with playtesters.

There's still no release date for the game and the developers are insisting that the game will be released only when it is ready.

If you, like us, are dying to get your hands on it, there's a public sign-up to be part of the pre-alpha playtesting this summer - and if you want to learn more, you can check out our feature in which we detail everything we've learned so far.

Writing by Luke Baker.