EA might be working on another Marvel game

(Pocket-lint) - According to one industry commentator, EA might be working on an unannounced game using a Marvel property, continuing the comics and movie giant's conquest of gaming.

The game isn't detailed in any way by Shpeshal_Nick, who says he has been told by a source that there's a project in the works, so we're left completely in the dark about what series or character it might be adapting.

You can do a certain amount of guesswork by process of elimination, though. We know that huge characters like Spider-Man, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Wolverine are all covered by games that have either come out or are announced.

That still leaves an absolute host of standalone characters that could easily be popular enough to hold up their own games, from Iron Man to Captain America, so it's anyone's guess.

EA has proven that it can handle licensed games recently, with the huge success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order resulting in a sequel, Survivor.

For now, though, we'll have to simply keep an ear to the ground, with no official word coming from either Marvel or EA and no expectation of an imminent announcement.

