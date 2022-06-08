(Pocket-lint) - EA isn't going to be holding an EA Play Live event this summer, even as a range of other publishers showcase their upcoming games as part of Summer Games Fest and in the absence of E3.

That doesn't mean that we won't find out more about some of its forthcoming games, though - the publisher has Tweeted out an indication that some surprises are in store for the coming weeks.

We have some surprises that you won’t want to miss out on Stay tuned — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 7, 2022

This means we can probably expect to learn more about some EA games in the coming days, quite possibly during the opening ceremony of Summer Games Fest. Host Geoff Keighley has also warned that the show will largely cover already announced games, after all.

Why Nvidia's DLSS tech is perfect for higher performance and efficiency By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 8 June 2022

That could account for the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Dead Space remake or Skate 4, all of which we know are wending their way toward release, but each of which we'd be extremely eager to see some actual gameplay for.

Whether that's accurate or EA simply intends to drop some trailers of its own at an indeterminate point, we'll likely find out in the coming weeks.

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.