There's no EA Live this year but publisher still plans "some surprises"

(Pocket-lint) - EA isn't going to be holding an EA Play Live event this summer, even as a range of other publishers showcase their upcoming games as part of Summer Games Fest and in the absence of E3.

That doesn't mean that we won't find out more about some of its forthcoming games, though - the publisher has Tweeted out an indication that some surprises are in store for the coming weeks.

This means we can probably expect to learn more about some EA games in the coming days, quite possibly during the opening ceremony of Summer Games Fest. Host Geoff Keighley has also warned that the show will largely cover already announced games, after all.

That could account for the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Dead Space remake or Skate 4, all of which we know are wending their way toward release, but each of which we'd be extremely eager to see some actual gameplay for.

Whether that's accurate or EA simply intends to drop some trailers of its own at an indeterminate point, we'll likely find out in the coming weeks.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.