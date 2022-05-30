The game is confirmed as on the way, so what can we expect?

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a slightly unexpected gem when it arrived in late 2019, blending challenging combat and Souls-like mechanics with the vibrant world of Star Wars.

Now, a few years later, we know that a sequel is on the way, continuing Cal's story. Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

EA and Respawn went big at The Game Awards in 2022, showing off Survivor with a flashy new trailer and confirming its release date - 17 March 2023.

Goign back in time, EA had announced that the sequel to Fallen Order was in the works at Respawn Entertainment back in January 2022, with the first game's director, Stig Asmussen, returning to lead the team again.

Then, in May 2022 we got the first trailer for the game, alongside confirmation that it was coming out in 2023, something that was obviously later made more precise.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailers

Respawn released a trailer for the game at long last in late May 2022 as part of the annual Star Wars Celebration event, which you can watch below.

The trailer is pre-rendered and lays out a tough old time of it for Cal Kestis, being hunted as a rogue Jedi a few years after the events of the first game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor platforms

Fallen Order was a great game, but launched with its fair share of technical and performance problems which led to some slightly ropey moments on older-generation consoles. A subsequent next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X has demonstrated how much more able that hardware is to cope with it.

Luckily, this time around the older consoles won't be an issue - it's been confirmed that the next game in the Jedi series will be next-gen only, coming exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This makes a great deal of sense given that by 2023 the PlayStation 4 will basically be a decade old, so we're excited to see what Respawn can do when it's targetting only newer consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

Based on a couple of short interviews that the developers have given, it sounds like Respawn won't rip up the rule book after the success of Fallen Order, when it comes to a sequel's gameplay.

You can therefore expect more tight, parry-based lightsaber combat that rewards patience and precision, along with an experience system that will set you back if you die between checkpoints.

A recent interview with the game's director Stig Asmussen confirmed that there will now be five different combat stances, including some brand new options. One will involve a heavy sabre with a crossguard like that made famous by Kylo Ren, while another will let Cal use a lightsabre and a blaster at the same time.

Extensive use of force powers will return, since the first game saw you gathering a range of these abilities by unlocking suppressed memories of Cal's training throughout the story.

The best parts of Fallen Order let you explore slightly more open map areas in your own time to find secret paths and new routes, so we're also hoping that the jump to next-gen consoles enables Respawn to expand on these areas and have some even bigger hub worlds.

Asmussen has confirmed new traversal methods that will include an ascension cable and the ability to tame and ride mounts around these hubs.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story

Fallen Order ended with Cal barely escaping Darth Vader in his full malevolent power, after Trilla is killed by the Sith Lord for her failure to take care of Cal herself.

It was an impactful ending that also saw Cal effectively reclaim his status as a full Jedi, so we'd imagine that the Empire's hunt for the renegade force user will have stepped up considerably in the sequel.

This could mean that we get a cat-and-mouse story, but we're also interested to learn how things might interact with the timeline being written by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which apparently had to make sure it didn't contradict the game's story.

We know a little from the trailer released so far - Cal will encounter a new ally, a mercenary called Bode Akuna, for one thing, and seek help from an old friend in the form of Cere Junda.

However, the identity of his mysterious hunters is unknown right now, as are the settings we'll visit during the game.