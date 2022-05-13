(Pocket-lint) - Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a slightly unexpected gem when it arrived in late 2019, blending challenging combat and Souls-like mechanics with the vibrant world of Star Wars.

Now, a few years later, we know that a sequel is on the way, albeit without a title yet announced. Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi 2.

EA announced that sequel to Fallen Order was in the works at Respawn Entertainment back in January 2022, with the first game's director, Stig Asmussen, returning to lead the team again.

Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team are already at work on the next Star Wars Jedi game, and a new FPS helmed by Game Director Peter Hirschmann is underway.



Additionally, Respawn will partner with @bitreactor, to produce a new Star Wars strategy game. — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2022

We haven't heard much more about the game from official sources since then, but rumours in May 2022 suggested strongly that the game would have a new subtitle, making Jedi the recurring naming element and ditching "Fallen Order".

The current fore-runner is apparently Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, according to seasoned industry reporter Jeff Grubb, so that might well be the name we're heading toward.

In the same report, Grubb said that he expects Jedi 2 to come out in 2023, and that lines up with the fact that we haven't yet seen a glimpse of gameplay for the game, or even some stills showing off its look and feel.

Fallen Order was a great game, but launched with its fair share of technical and performance problems which led to some slightly ropey moments on older-generation consoles. A subsequent next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X has demonstrated how much more able that hardware is to cope with it.

Luckily, this time around the older consoles won't be an issue - it's been heavily reported that the next game in the Jedi series will be next-gen only, coming exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This would make a great deal of sense given that by 2023 the PlayStation 4 will basically be a decade old, so we're excited to see what Respawn can do when it's targetting only newer consoles.

With the upfront admission that this is speculation, we'd very much assume that Respawn won't rip up the rule book after the success of Fallen Order, when it comes to a sequel's gameplay.

You can therefore expect more tight, parry-based lightsaber combat that rewards patience and precision, along with an experience system that will set you back if you die between checkpoints.

We'd also imagine that extensive use of force powers will return, since the first game saw you gathering a range of these abilities by unlocking suppressed memories of Cal's training throughout the story.

The best parts of Fallen Order let you explore slightly more open map areas in your own time to find secret paths and new routes, so we're also hoping that the jump to next-gen consoles enables Respawn to expand on these areas and have some even bigger hub worlds.

Fallen Order ended with Cal barely escaping Darth Vader in his full malevolent power, after Trilla is killed by the Sith Lord for her failure to take care of Cal herself.

It was an impactful ending that also saw Cal effectively reclaim his status as a full Jedi, so we'd imagine that the Empire's hunt for the renegade force user will have stepped up considerably in the sequel.

This could mean that we get a cat-and-mouse story, but we're also interested to learn how things might interact with the timeline being written by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which apparently had to make sure it didn't contradict the game's story.

