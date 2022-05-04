(Pocket-lint) - EA has introduced cross-play support to FIFA 22 as part of a test. However, there are several caveats to its use.

To begin with, only players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia can take part in the test. And, it only applies to Online Seasons and Online Friendlies - not Ultimate Team matches.

Still, it's a feature that has been requested for many years and, while it excludes PC, PS4 and Xbox One owners, at least some on different platforms can now play against each other.

You can opt in and out from cross-play by hitting the R2 button on the main menu screen and press the button that pops up at the bottom of the screen (square for PS5, for example). It is enabled as default.

You might also notice that your playable friends list has expanded, as it includes those on other platforms.

It is thought that EA Sports' test on FIFA 22 is being run in preparation for full implementation in FIFA 23. We don't expect it to then expand to other machines though, due to constraints or even unfair advantages they might offer.

The FIFA 22 player community just got larger too, with PS Plus members getting the game for free in the last couple of days. Make sure you grab your copy and a free player pack if you are.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 4 May 2022

squirrel_widget_172116

Writing by Rik Henderson.