(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might skip old-generation consoles and stick to newer hardware and PC only, according to a seasoned industry leaker.

We know that the game is coming after EA announced it back in January 2022, but we didn't get a release date for the title at all, and analyst Jeff Grubb says it won't be coming out until 2023.

That's also a major reason why ditching older consoles might be more palatable to publisher EA, since more and more PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles are finding their way into homes every day.

Speaking on his own show and as reported by VGC, Grubb said that the game would target new-gen consoles and PC, and therefore be able to set the bar quite a lot higher graphically. That's interesting given that the first game launched with a few perfomance issues on Xbox One and PS4.

Grubb made a few other interesting claims, including that the game will be dropping the "Fallen Order" part of its title, although we don't know whether it'll replace them with something else or just go for Star Wars Jedi 2 (which sounds a little generic to our ears).

Either way, given the positive reception the first game got, it'll likely be one that people pay attention to when its developer, Respawn Entertainment, is ready to properly unveil it.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.