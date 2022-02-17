Battlefield Mobile beta test registrations open

(Pocket-lint) - Battlefield Mobile was announced a good while back in 2021, and appeared on the Google Play Store for playtesting later in the year, but now it looks like there's going to be a fresh wave of beta testing for the game.

Players in India can now pre-register on the Play Store for a chance to play in beta tests of the game, which seem to be starting later this month.

Previous tests had occurred in Indonesia and The Philippines in late 2021, so this might represent EA testing different servers for the game, or it could be allowing it into a bigger territory in terms of population to see how it fares.

Either way, we might start to hear about what players think of the gameplay so far quite soon, given that beta tests often offer fairly chunky and representative slices of the final game.

While Battlefield Mobile may have been unveiled a while ago, we still don't know vast amounts about how it's going to play, outside of reports from previous play tests. Exactly how many maps it will offer, for example, and the range of weaponry that will be available, are still unknowns.

We do know, however, that players' progress through ranks and unlocks will be wiped at the end of the playtest sessions, so if you're hoping to use it as an opportunity to get ahead, you might want to hold off and wait for the full release, which is due sometime in 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.