(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts has confirmed that three new Star Wars games are being developed and/or produced by Respawn Entertainment, the in-house studio behind Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The first is an oft-rumoured sequel to the studio's excellent single-player action-adventure. The second an all-new first-person shooter (ie. not Battlefront). And the third is a strategy game.

We do not have titles as yet.

We’re excited to announce THREE new Star Wars games officially in the works from @Respawn. Read more and pass on what you’ve learned: https://t.co/pKZFHqDA1W pic.twitter.com/n1byCzaDtL — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 25, 2022

"Game director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres," EA said in a blog post.

"Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the Star Wars franchise. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch.

"Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title."

Hirschmann also served as executive producer on Star Wars: Battlefront but has hinted that the new FPS will have a single-player campaign: "Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," he said.

Work has begun on all three games, but we don't expect to see much until later this year at the very least.

Writing by Rik Henderson.