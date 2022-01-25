Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. EA game news

EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
EA Play EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Electronic Arts has confirmed that three new Star Wars games are being developed and/or produced by Respawn Entertainment, the in-house studio behind Titanfall, Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The first is an oft-rumoured sequel to the studio's excellent single-player action-adventure. The second an all-new first-person shooter (ie. not Battlefront). And the third is a strategy game.

We do not have titles as yet.

"Game director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres," EA said in a blog post.

"Leading the development of Respawn’s all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game is Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn, who has a long and accomplished history with the Star Wars franchise. The third title is a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch.

"Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title."

Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo
Get unbelievable prices on digital games like FIFA 22 at Gamivo By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

This brilliant store has digital keys for sale for all the biggest games.

Hirschmann also served as executive producer on Star Wars: Battlefront but has hinted that the new FPS will have a single-player campaign: "Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," he said.

Work has begun on all three games, but we don't expect to see much until later this year at the very least.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2
EA confirms that three new Star Wars games are in development, including Fallen Order 2 By Rik Henderson ·
Best shooters on PS4: Amazing FPS and third-person shooters for PlayStation 4
Best shooters on PS4: Amazing FPS and third-person shooters for PlayStation 4 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best shooters on Xbox One 2022: The best shooting games you can play
Best shooters on Xbox One 2022: The best shooting games you can play By Max Freeman-Mills ·
  • Source: Electronic Arts & Lucasfilm Games announce new Star Wars titles from Respawn Entertainment - ea.com
Sections EA Games